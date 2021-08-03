"I've dreamed of this moment," West Valley All-Stars team headed to Regionals

IDAHO — Dreams are coming true for the 12-U West Valley Little League All-Star team. They are heading to Regionals after winning the State Tournament.

"For me, it means a lot because it has been the goal since the day I started playing t-ball for West Valley," Colin Brazil, West Valley All-Stars player said.

"It takes a lot of hard work," Zane Garr, West Valley All-Stars player said. "There are not very many teams that make it to Regionals and we are the last team standing here in Idaho. We represent this team, this community, and this state so it is pretty big."

It's a story of redemption. The team won the series against Lewiston two games to one to win the State Championship.

"It really came full circle. When we were 10 years old we lost to Lewiston in two games up north in the State Championship and in our 11-year-old year we didn’t get that opportunity because of COVID," Don Barowsky so this 12-year-old year meant a lot to us because we got to be back out on the field, and we got a second chance against Lewiston.”

Now the team will head to San Bernadino, California to play the top teams in the Northwest Region with hopes of punching their ticket to the Little League World Series.

"It would mean everything to me. That is the biggest dream I have ever wanted to do since I first started playing baseball when I was 4," Garr said. "My dream has always been when I turn 12 I want me and my team to make it to the Little League World Series.

"It was a huge achievement since it was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Ben Barowsky, West Valley All-Stars player said.

But, this is not West Valley's first trip to Regionals. The last time was when Don coaches his oldest son.

“Six years ago I got to take my oldest son and it was the second team from West Valley to ever go to Regionals and that is a special group of boys," Don said. "And for those guys to be out here Sunday watching the Championship game from the outfield and cheering us on was a really special moment and I think that really kind of helped us playing.”

A special moment that Don gets to share with his kids.

"It’s everything. It’s special," he said. "It is an amazing achievement for these boys and for them to allow me to be part of it is amazing."

West Valley's first game is Sunday against the Cody Wyoming Little League team and you can watch it live on ESPN plus.

The team is also asking for donations to help with the week-long travel expenses. To donate click here.