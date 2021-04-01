'I've been dreaming about this moment since I was 4': BSU football players at Pro Day

BOISE — A reformatted NFL Combine took place this year, called Pro Days.

Boise State football players including Avery Williams, Evan Tyler and John Bates, showcased their talent in front of NFL Scouts during Pro Day in hopes of hearing their names called on Draft Day.

“This is just the beginning, and the first steps for us," Williams said. "But the fact that I got this opportunity through crazy times, through COVID and stuff like that, the fact that they were able to come out here and showcase what I got really means a lot.”

"I think I did really well," Tyler said. "I think I showcased my speed, my strength, and just everything that I can do."

"I have been dreaming about this moment since I was four years old," Bates said. "I showcased my abilities and my size not only in the passing game but in the run game and what I can do in both those aspects."

It's a waiting game now. The NFL draft starts April 29.