"It's going to be wild," Cowboys and livestock gear up for the Caldwell Night Rodeo Championship Finals

CALDWELL — For nearly 100 years the Caldwell Night Rodeo has brought in World Champion cowboys, award-winning livestock, and a crowd unlike any other. And this year is no different.

“Every year we have World Champion bucking horses and bulls, so there is no event like this one and we are so happy to be back,” Andy Seiler, Caldwell Night Rodeo Announcer said.

But, you can't talk about the Caldwell Night Rodeo without mentioning the crowd, especially the Rowdies and the Civies.

"They cheer when they want to, they boo when they want to, they don’t mind doing any of that," Randy Corley said. "That is what has made this one of the most famous crowds in all of rodeo."

With a sellout crowd each night the fans have not disappointed.

"The more we announce the more we wish we could pack this audience up and take them with us because they spoil us," Seiler said. "I mean you just ask them to cheer and they blow the roof off of it even though there isn’t even a roof, haha."

As the rodeo prepares for Championship Finals there is still a lot of competition left.

"We have a 92 point bull ride we have an 88 point saddle bronc ride," Seiler said.

"And the stock that we are going to see Saturday night we haven’t seen yet. Rules say you cannot have them out early, so if they are going to be in the finals that is the only time they buck," Corley added.

The top 12 in each event come back for the finals, but there's one World Champion Cowboy to watch out for.

"It’s a pretty easy one. Stetson Wright the other night he rode a bull that bucked him off three times before the end of the ride and he moved and he just kept getting back," Corley said.

"He not only rode a bull that night, but he also rode his saddle bronc that night as well, and he is going to be back for Championships. He has a chance to win eight to ten thousand dollars," Seiler added. "So it is really exciting to see young people like that continue to show up on big stages like this here in Caldwell."

There's no doubt it's going to be another wild ride tonight with the Caldwell Night Rodeo Championship Title up for grabs.

"It is like a preview to the Nationals Final Rodeo. A lot of champions that have left here with the title have gone on to win world titles, so we see that year after year," Seiler said. "So it is almost like a miniature Nationals Finals Rodeo here in the Treasure Valley."

Tickets for Championship Saturday are sold out, but we will have more Caldwell Night Rodeo content for you on our website and social media.