'It's a huge deal': Boise State football gearing up for spring football game

BOISE, Idaho — One year after the game was canceled because of the pandemic, Boise State is gearing up for their spring football game.

“This is a big deal. This is a huge deal," Coach Andy Avalos said. "Not only in the sense of football but bringing people back together, getting back to whatever the new normal is and getting people back at sporting events, that is exciting.”

Coach Avalos said that he is impressed with what he has seen so far from his team, especially the work they have put in off the field.

"Everybody wants to talk about culture and drop that word, but there are a lot of things that build a culture. We are working very hard in trying to focus our everyday priorities and on the habits that are going to create that culture," Avalos said. "We are getting reps at doing those things and living by these habits off the field, in the classroom, and on the field."

Bronco fans can expect a different style of play with Avalos as the coach, something a bit more fast-paced.

“There’s a certain tempo that is a little different. There is an opportunity to play at different speeds, and to go and execute at a different speed that we consistently haven't in the past," Avalos said. "There is not as much substituting in and out it’s when we are in it we aren't stopping.”

The spring game will also look a lot different this year, but at least some Bronco fans will get to be in the stands.

“Given where we are at right now it would not be suitable to split the team into two," Avalos said. "We wish we could but hopefully next year we can. It will be offense versus defense with a scoring system that will be somewhat similar.”

100 Bronco football alumni will be in town for the game and although they won't get the normal experience Avalos wants them to still impact his team.

“Providing the opportunity for guys to come back and to not just come watch practice but to interact and still have an impact on each other's lives," Avalos said. "Those guys teach us things and when they come back they teach us and we are there for them when they need us as well."

The spring game is on April 10 at 3:30 p.m. and there are still some tickets left on the Bronco Sports website.