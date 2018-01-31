Indoor Football team coming to Treasure Valley

Nampa, ID -

Grab your helmet and football pads. It appears an indoor football team is on its way to the treasure valley.

The "Idaho Horsemen" will begin to play next year at least according to their general manager -- Chris Reynolds. However, before the team can hit the field there is still plenty of work to do.

The Idaho Horsemen will have thirteen months to get equipment, turf to play on and even the rest of their coaching staff ironed out all on a budget according to Chris Reynolds of around 300,000 dollars.

In order to make it happen, Reynolds is hoping to cash in on the communities in the Treasure Valley along with sponsorships.

"What we are doing is getting out in the community and build some support at first. We already got Pacific Steel, and we are working on the Holiday Inn to figure out arrangements for the players to stay. We are just trying to line up everything before the end of this season," said General Manager Chris Reynolds.

It's not the first time this concept has been tried in the Treasure Valley. Football fans might remember the Boise Burn. That indoor team played in downtown Boise... For three years they averaged just over 4,000 fans per game in their final year in 2009. Reynolds says the new team will be similar in concept but not identical. He says his approach to running the Horsemen will be patterned after a successful model from the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

"I have this analogy of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers they are a nonprofit organization not too many people know that. When the Green Bay Packers need to have construction done or anything equipment whatever they need to come up they sell common stock in their team. Instead of selling common stock we are just going to create a package that helps the community, one to be able to help support us and hopefully, if we get enough support are season should be paid for prior to even playing," said Reynolds.

Now the next question for the Idaho horseman is what league will they play in either the Indoor Football league or the Champions Indoor football league. Due to some instability in both leagues, Reynolds says he's taking a wait and see attitude before committing.

"And so at the end of their seasons, we are going to decide which league we want to be an apart of there is so much turnover in the leagues at this level so we will wait to the end to which one works the best for us."

Now one more hurdle is getting players lined up for the inaugural season as well as filling out the coaching staff.

Reynolds did tell me about his football background that he wouldn't be opposed to becoming the head coach as well.