Idaho resident wanting to make it on ANW

Heyburn,ID - American Ninja Warrior is a competition that features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses to make the national finals of American Ninja Warrior. And for Terry Lamb, who his friends call the tatted ninja, he is looking to defy all the odds and achieve total victory in the competition.

Don't let the name fool you, the latest American Ninja Warrior contestant hopeful from Idaho is more lion than lamb. Terry Lamb has toughness in his blood.

The California transplant who now calls Heyburn, Idaho home has spent his life overcoming adversity.

"At 18 years old, I was in a nearly fatal car accident. I fractured nearly every bone in my body, shattering my face, and losing one eye. I was told I would be in a wheelchair by age 26. After my accident, I struggled with PTSD, depression, and addiction. Recovering from the physical damage was a battle, and it took me 9 years to realize this didn't define me," said Lamb.

Even with all that has happened with Lamb, he decided to change his way of life push on and become clean.

"23 months ago I got sober. Challenging myself physically with obstacle course racing has inspired me to live a happier, healthier lifestyle," he says.

When Lamb saw how the workouts impacted his own life, he decided to pay it forward and share his experience with others.

"I work with local kids within my community by motivating others to never let the past determine their future," he says.

But Lamb isn't just focused on helping others improve, he is still setting high goals for himself. He hopes the next step of his growth can take him all the way to this season of American Ninja Warrior.

"I've made the choice to compete, and I have no intentions of stopping until I've climbed Mount Midoriyama.



