Hutchison Named A Candidate for Jerry West Award

BOISE -

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 10 candidates for the 2018 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Tuesday, and Boise State senior guard Chandler Hutchison was named to the list.

Hutchison, is averaging 19 points, and 7 rebounds per game. He is the only candidate who leads his team in points, rebounds and assists.

Before the season started, Hutchison was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year by the 24 media members who cover the conference.

Bronco alum Anthony Drmic was named to the preseason Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List prior to the 2015-16 season.

2018 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates