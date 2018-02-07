Hutchison Named A Candidate for Jerry West Award

Dan Hawk
8:26 PM, Feb 6, 2018
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 10 candidates for the 2018 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Tuesday, and Boise State senior guard Chandler Hutchison was named to the list.

Dan Hawk

BOISE, ID - FEBRUARY 03: Guard Chandler Hutchison #15 of the Boise State Broncos passes the ball through the defense of forward Shakur Juiston #10 of the UNLV Rebels during second half action on February 03, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 93-91 in overtime. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Loren Orr
BOISE -

Hutchison, is averaging 19 points, and 7 rebounds per game.  He is the only candidate who leads his team in points, rebounds and assists.

Before the season started, Hutchison was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year by the 24 media members who cover the conference.

Bronco alum Anthony Drmic was named to the preseason Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List prior to the 2015-16 season.

 

2018 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Allonzo Trier

Arizona

Chandler Hutchison

Boise State

Marcus Foster

Creighton

Grayson Allen

Duke

Rob Gray

Houston

Kendrick Nunn

Oakland

Carsen Edwards

Purdue

E.C. Matthews

Rhode Island

Tyus Battle

Syracuse

Fletcher Magee

Wofford

 

