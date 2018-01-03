Hutchison Honored By Mountain West Conference

BOISE -

Chandler Hutchison was named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Its third weekly honor of his career and his second of the season.

The senior is tied for first in the league with his two weekly awards in the 2017-18 season.

The Mission Viejo, Calif., native ended last week with 56 points and 15 rebounds in two wins against Colorado State (93-71) and UNLV (83-74).

Currently averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Broncos will continue conference play, Wednesday, Jan. 3 as they host New Mexico at 7 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena.