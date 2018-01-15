Hutchison earns MW Honor

Dan Hawk
4:53 PM, Jan 15, 2018

BOISE, ID - JANUARY 13: Guard Chandler Hutchison #15 of the Boise State Broncos dribbles past the defense of guard Trey Kell #3 of the San Diego State Aztecs during first half action on January 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Loren Orr
BOISE -  

 

This past week had all kinds of excitement starting with Boise State Men's Basketball Coach Rice walking across the Boise River to arrive at the 20th largest crowd in team history, In fact, it was the largest in 3 years.

It was followed by a big win over San Diego State to stay undefeated at home.  Saturday also saw a new team scoring record with Chandler Hutchison putting up 44 points which are the fifth most in a conference game in Mountain West history.

Today the league announced Monday that Hutchison was named Mountain West player of the week.

It's the third conference player of the week honor this season for Hutchison.  Hutchison also received national recognition as  Andy Katz [ncaa.com], Dick Vitale [espn.com] and College Sports Madness [collegesportsmadness.com] all pointed out his 44-point performance.

The senior is in now 12th place on the school's all-time scoring list.  The Broncos will host Utah state Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.

