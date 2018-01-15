Hutchison earns MW Honor

BOISE -

This past week had all kinds of excitement starting with Boise State Men's Basketball Coach Rice walking across the Boise River to arrive at the 20th largest crowd in team history, In fact, it was the largest in 3 years.

It was followed by a big win over San Diego State to stay undefeated at home. Saturday also saw a new team scoring record with Chandler Hutchison putting up 44 points which are the fifth most in a conference game in Mountain West history.

Today the league announced Monday that Hutchison was named Mountain West player of the week.

It's the third conference player of the week honor this season for Hutchison. Hutchison also received national recognition as Andy Katz [ncaa.com], Dick Vitale [espn.com] and College Sports Madness [collegesportsmadness.com] all pointed out his 44-point performance.

The senior is in now 12th place on the school's all-time scoring list. The Broncos will host Utah state Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.