Hutchison career with the Broncos is over

SEATTLE, WA -

The Boise State season has come to end at the hands of Washington last night in the first round of the NIT. It also ends the career of Chandler Hutchison in a Bronco uniform.

Hutchison finished the season with 619 points - the fifth most points in program history. He also is just the fifth 600-point scorer in program history. Hutchison ranks ninth in scoring and sixth in rebounding. He also finished his career with 23 career double-doubles.

It's a pretty good finish for the kid from California who started his career averaging just 7 points per game.

Boise State finishes the season with a 23-9 overall.