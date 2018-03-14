Hutchison a First-Team NABC Selection

Dan Hawk
9:06 PM, Mar 13, 2018
BOISE, ID - JANUARY 13: Guard Chandler Hutchison #15 of the Boise State Broncos puts up a shot in the paint during second half action against the San Diego State Aztecs on January 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 83-80. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Loren Orr
BOISE -  

Chandler Hutchison was named to the NABC first-team selection for the second straight year.  He becomes the first two-time honoree in program history. The recognition makes him the fourth Bronco to earn first-team honors.  There has been a bronco named to the first or second-team in five straight seasons.

Hutchison and Jahad Thomas (Umass Lowell) are currently the only two players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. If Hutchison was to complete the season with those same minimum averages, he would become just the fourth player in NCAA Division I since the 2009-10 season to accomplish the feat, joining the likes of Evan Turner (Ohio State; 2009-10), Ben Simmons (LSU; 2015-16) and Denzel Valentine (LSU; 2015-16).

No. 4 seed Boise State will take on no. 5 seed Washington Wednesday night in Seattle at Alaska airlines arena. The game will tip at 8 p.M. Mt and broadcast on espn3.

 

