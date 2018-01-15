Hutchison 44 pts leads BSU to victory over SDSU

BOISE -

More than 10,000 fans were on hand watch Chandler Hutchison make a new school record of 44 points as the Broncos were able to come from behind to beat the Aztecs 83 to 80.

What a night it was at Taco Bell Arena, a jam-packed blue out crowd to watch Chandler Hutchison put on an electric showing on the court.

The NBA hopeful had 25 points just in the first half alone as he shattered his career best of 34 points.

"It was the best performance I've ever seen on this court for sure, and one of the best I've ever seen period. He just took us on his back and just battled and got us through. Nobody else scored. It was as impressive of an effort as I've seen," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

Hutchison's 44 points ties for the second-highest single-game point total from an individual in NCAA Division I this season. As the Broncos record at home stays unblemished at 10-0.

"It's just special for me, especially seeing throughout the years how much I've grown and how much these guys have grown, just trying to enjoy everything. I have talked to a lot of guys who have been through here and they all say to just enjoy it. A night like tonight, you can't beat that,” said Senior Chandler Hutchison.

With March Madness right around the corner and with the way, the Broncos have been playing its wins and effort like this that keep coach rice hopeful that NCAA tournament will have more than just one team from the Mountain West playing in the big dance.

"I'm sitting here watching that game and going holy cow this looks like two tournament-worthy teams. I don't care what the RPI and the numbers, you always talk about. Both of those teams look pretty good to me tonight and I've seen a lot of teams over the years and I think that's the best team we have played," said Rice.

It's worth noting that Boise state 8 and 2 with coach rice at the helm when taco bell arena has at least 10,000 fans in attendance.

So it makes you wonder if Coach Rice has another crazy stunt up his sleeves if he is able to keep getting a bigger crowd.