Heat star Dwyane Wade dedicates season to Florida school shooting victim, hits game-winning shot

Jermaine Ong
1:15 PM, Feb 28, 2018
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made the game-winning shot in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night while wearing shoes with a tribute to one of his biggest fans.

Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Florida school shooting, was laid to rest Monday while wearing Wade's jersey.

Wade heard about it and tweeted:

After dedicating the rest of his season to Oliver, Wade took the floor Tuesday night wearing special shoes.

Near the end of the game, with the Heat down by one with a few seconds left, Wade hit a jumpshot that proved to be the game-winner.

Following the game, Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union tweeted:

