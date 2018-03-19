Harsin pleased with the Running Backs effort

BOISE -

Spring ball entered week two this morning. Coach Harsin and his staff putting a special focus on addressing the running back position.

The Broncos have just 3 running backs on the field right now. The rest are battling injuries including leader Alexander Mattison who is working his way back to full strength after a leg injury last season. The depleted roster is giving Robert Mahone and freshman drake Beasley a chance to get some extra reps.

Mahone had 115 yards a season ago and Beasley was a redshirt.

"Those guys are taking a lot of reps it hasn't slowed us down one bit. Skyler Seibold is doing a nice job with his transition from safety to tailback. Drake Beasley is still figuring everything out. Drake hasn't played football in a long time so my message to him this is your opportunity to actually play and nobody is holding you back. Robert Mahone has made a lot of improvements he is playing hard and he has a better understanding," said Head Coach Bryan Harsin

A.J. Richardson is a Group of 5 players to Watch this season

According to Mark Schlabach of ESPN A.J. Richardson is in his group of 5 players to watch out for this season.

Schlabach says Richardson will have to be more productive this season as the loss of Cedrick Wilson means more catches coming his way. He had 33 catches for 494 yards but with just two touchdowns last year