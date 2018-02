Boise State will play ball in 2020 for the first time in 40 years. This past December the school hired Gary Van Tol to become their manager.

Right now the school is looking to give Van Tol a four year and five-month contract that will run through the 2022 season.

His salary is slated to pay him $80,000 and could include some bonuses for wins and individual honors and if the Broncos can win the conference.