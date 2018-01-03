Former Vandal Rehkow Signs contract with Giants

East Rutherford, NJ -

In New York good news for former Idaho Vandal kicker and Punter Austin Rehkow as he has signed a reserve-future contract with the New York Giants.

Rehkow was an undrafted free agent. He previously worked out for the Giants this past October. The specialist is expected to provide competition this offseason with punter Brad Wing.

With the Vandals, he was a three-time all-conference pick as a punter and a ray guy award finalist in 2014