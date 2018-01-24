Former Steelhead Andrew Carroll dies at 32

Chicago, IL -

Former Idaho Steelhead assistant captain Andrew Carroll has died after an incident at the Chicago O'hare International Airport.

Andrew played 106 games of his six-year professional career in a Steelheads jersey. He scored 22 goals, recorded 57 points, and helped lead the Steelheads on two playoff runs.

Carroll was also awarded the Bill Campbell community service award in 2016.

“Simply put, Andrew Carroll is one of the best people I ever met,’ said Steelheads Head Coach Neil Graham. “We were teammates in Greenville and in Idaho and I coached him for two seasons, all experiences that I will cherish. There are enough Andrew stories and enough warm memories of his company to write a novel. He is truly a one-of-a-kind friend whom I will truly miss.”