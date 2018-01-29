Former Bronco Webb III makes NBA Debut with Nets

Fair
Minneapolis, MN - Former Bronco James Webb the third making his NBA debut last night with the Brooklyn Nets.
Webb played for 5 minutes and had one assist. He becomes just the 5th former Bronco player to play in the NBA and the first Bronco alum to play in an NBA game since Coby Karl.
Webb is on a two-way contract with the nets. The Georgia native went undrafted in 2016.