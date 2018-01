BOISE -

Former Bronco linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been invited to the NFL combine. BJ Rains from the Blue Turf Sports first reported the news.

This past season Vander has exploded on the scene with a mountain west defensive player of the year honors Esch finished last season with 141 tackles which are the most at Boise state since 1988. He joined the Broncos as a walk-on from salmon river high school in Riggins.

As for now, Vander Esch will continue to train in Arizona. The NFL combine list of invites come out in February it's worth noting that former Bronco wide receiver Cedrick Wilson should also get an invite.