Former Bronco Titus Young is dealing with mental health issues

Los Angeles, CA -

According to the Los Angeles Times, former Bronco wide receiver Titus Young who is currently serving a sentence of four years in a Los Angeles prison told the Los Angeles Times that he hears voices and is living with bipolar disorder.

Young wrote a 141-page diary while he was in lockdown in 2017. In the diary young writes about his mental health struggles.

He goes on to say "Hearing voices is no joke, it's actually very scary. I feel like someone is trying to come kill me," said Young.

Titus is eligible for a parole hearing in March. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2011.