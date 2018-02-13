Former Bronco Titus Young denied Parole

Norco, California -

According to the Los Angeles Times, California's board of parole hearings has declined to release former Boise state bronco star wide receiver Titus young because of his "History of violent criminality."

Young spent two seasons with the Lions and has a long history of legal issues. When his career wrapped up for the Broncos in 2010 he was the all-time leader in receiving yards.

Young is serving a four-year sentence after pleading guilty last year to assaulting a neighbor. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2011.