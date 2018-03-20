Former Bronco Scandrick joins Redskins on 2-year deal

Washington, D.C. -

Former Boise State Bronco Orlando Scandrick has agreed to a two-year deal with the Washington Redskins. The deal is worth around 10 million dollars.

Scandrick was released by the Dallas Cowboys last week. He made 38 tackles, no interceptions and had three pass breakups last year before going on injured reserve.

Overall he has been in the league for 10 seasons all with Dallas making 69 starts and 8 interceptions.