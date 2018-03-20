Former Bronco McClellin released by Patriots

Dan Hawk
6:04 PM, Mar 19, 2018

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Shea McClellin #58 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 16-3. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Rob Leiter
Foxborough, MA -  

 

The New England Patriots have released former Bronco and Marsing native Shea McClellin who failed his physical according to Field Yates of ESPN.

McClellin did not play all of last season due to concussions.  He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round back in 2012.

McClellin has played 66 games with 35 starts and has 200 career tackles.  He also won his first super bowl against the Atlanta Falcons two years ago.

