Former Bronco James Webb III signs with the Nets

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA - JANUARY 18: James Webb III #3 of the Delaware 87ers drives to the basket against the Windy City Bulls as part of 2017 NBA D-League Showcase at the Hershey Centre on January 18, 2017 in Mississauga, Ontario.
BROOKLYN, NY -
Former Boise State Bronco James Webb III has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets.
Webb had been playing for the Philadelphia 76ers g-league team the Delaware 87ers. This season in 21 games he is averaging 12 points, 7 rebounds a game.
Webb was connecting on 37 percent of his shots behind the arc. The Georgia native went undrafted in 2016.