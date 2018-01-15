Former Bronco James Webb III signs with the Nets

Dan Hawk
4:45 PM, Jan 15, 2018
3 hours ago

BROOKLYN, NY -  

Former Boise State Bronco James Webb III has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Webb had been playing for the Philadelphia 76ers g-league team the Delaware 87ers.  This season in 21 games he is averaging 12 points, 7 rebounds a game.

Webb was connecting on 37 percent of his shots behind the arc.  The Georgia native went undrafted in 2016.

