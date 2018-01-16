Former Bronco Graham DeLaet Sidlined

Over on the links, former Boise State golfer Graham DeLaet remains sidelined after stem-cell treatment on his back and will remain out of action. Delaet made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Delaet dealt with the injury last season and was forced to withdraw from the CJ Cup in Korea.

The Canadian Press reported that DeLaet received acupuncture, and also underwent several other approaches to get him healthy.

For now, Delaet return is still up in the air.