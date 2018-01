The Arizona Wildcats have their new head coach Kevin Sumlin in place and it looks like former Boise State Defensive Coordinator Marcel Yates will stay in Tucson with the same position.

Yates previously worked as the co-defensive coordinator at texas a&m under Sumlin for two seasons.

He played for Boise State for three seasons and eventually served as an assistant from 2003 to 2011 and then again in 2014 and 2015 as the DC.