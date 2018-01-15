Former Bronco Cunningham Named to 2018 U.S. Olympic Team

BOISE -

Former Boise State track star Nick Cunningham was named to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team in the sport of bobsled, as announced today by USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

Cunningham [teamusa.org] represents one of 12 male bobsledders named to Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea in February.

It's the third Olympic appearance for Cunningham’s third Olympic appearance, tying him with Troy Kemp (high jump; Bahamas; 1988, 1992, 1996) for the most Olympics appearances by a Bronco alum.

He has compiled four top-15 finishes in two-man and four-man bobsledding at the Olympics.

Cunningham won’t be the only athlete representing the Gem State. Sam Michener who is a University of Idaho Graduate is one of Cunningham's teammates on the four-man sled.

The PyeongChang Games kick off February 9 and will conclude February 25. Bobsled will be contested February 18-25.