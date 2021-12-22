Fans enjoy Famous Idaho Potato Bowl experience, Wyoming beats Kent State 52-38

IDAHO — Wyoming rushed for a record-breaking 404 yards, to get the win over Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, as fans from Wyoming and Ohio enjoyed the fan experience.

“It’s been a great time out here in Boise, the fresh air and everything," Marc Kutylowski, a Kent State fan said. "And the big tater over there on the truck is excellent."

Fans were welcomed back to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with free french fries, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, and pictures with Spuddy Buddy to name a few.

"You got to have these potatoes, and I have just been out talking to fans and alumni and everyone that is out here," Kutylowski said. "The atmosphere and people here are friendly it is just awesome."

Some fans even came for the week to experience more of Boise and the other fan festivities this bowl game offers.

"Haha, we have eaten potatoes, we went to the Battle of the Band last night, we went to one of the breweries downtown and they had all the alumni there," Brandee Dehill, a Wyoming fan said. "We have just really enjoyed the city."