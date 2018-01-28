Cloudy
BOISE, ID - JANUARY 24: Guard Chandler Hutchison #15 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates after a dunk during first half action against the San Jose State Spartans on January 24, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
BOISE -
ESPN has the Detroit Pistons selecting chandler Hutchison in the 1st round with the 16th overall pick.
Hutchison continues to be the only player in NCAA division one averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.
Chandler is also closing in on 400 points just two points shy of that mark. It would mark the 61st 400 plus point season in Boise State history. The NBA draft is set for this coming June.