BOISE -

ESPN has the Detroit Pistons selecting chandler Hutchison in the 1st round with the 16th overall pick.

Hutchison continues to be the only player in NCAA division one averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.

Chandler is also closing in on 400 points just two points shy of that mark. It would mark the 61st 400 plus point season in Boise State history. The NBA draft is set for this coming June.