Meridian - Longtime head coach Emery Roy announced his retirement today. The decision to retire ends 40 years in coaching that begin back in 1978 at Meridian high school.

He ends his historic career with an 817 and 184 record with 9 state championships. No other coach has more than 7. He won four state titles with the warriors and added five more state titles with centennial high school. Roy finished his career at the Rocky Mountain where his son Dane Roy just won his second straight state title this past Saturday.