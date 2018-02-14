Eagle Girls Basketball team is looking for 1st State Title

EAGLE -

The Girl's High School State Basketball Tournament begins Thursday and for one area team their gunning for something that has never happened in the history of their school a state title.

The Eagle Mustangs have spent all season as the number one team in the state and they are beating teams by 20 points are more. The Mustangs are also receiving national attention ranking 25th in the country by the USA today, however for them none of that matter unless they bring home the schools first state title.

"Its been our goal since day one and we are just striving towards that, practicing hard and keeping our eyes on that," said Senior McKenna Emerson.

Last season Eagle had a 25-2 overall record but was unable to close the final game of the season losing to conference rival Centennial in the state championship game and they are hoping for a storybook ending this year.

"This isn't a best of three or a best of five it's the best of one with high school kids and a fun environment," said, Head Coach Cody Pickett.

One reason for their success is credited by their head coach Cody Pickett who played football for the University of Washington and drank a cup of coffee in the NFL. You may ask yourself with Pickett’s background on the gridiron why coach girls basketball? the answer was his father.

"I came home for Christmas and he said hey you are going to coach your little sister team and I kinda chuckled at home and said no I'm not. Anyways long story short I showed up to practice he was the head coach and was going to help him with some offense and stuff and it didn't take very long and I was the coach," said Pickett.

With his athletic background, the former signal caller has trickled down his athletic ability to his team by jumping into practice from time to time.

"It definitely shows how much he cares and how he will do anything to help us reach our goals," said Senior Katelyn Murray.

Eagle kicks off the Girl's State Basketball Tournament against Boise in the first round Thursday.