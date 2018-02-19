Eagle falls short of ultimate goal a State Title

NAMPA - The Eagle Mustangs came up short for the second straight year in the 5a girl's title game. The Mustangs lost a tough one against the Post Falls Trojans 62 to 53 in the title game at the Idaho Center.

Eagle was looking for their first title in school history but struggled with rebounding against the Trojans. The Mustangs entered the State Tournament as the 25th ranked team in the nation by the USA today.

The team had 3 seniors that left the program with a 90 and 17 overall record. Head Coach Cody Pickett says his team left it all out on the court against the Trojans even in the loss.

"It obviously didn't finish the way we wanted to. I said this the two weeks leading up to the State Tournament that this single elimination where every night you have to play your best if you lose you don't get a second shot. I'm just so proud of them. I feel the worse for my three seniors just because they have been amazing and we are going to miss them crazy,” said Head Coach Cody Pickett.

It's worth noting that no 5a girls team has finished the year undefeated since Coeur d'Alene did it in 2009 and in 1995. The last Treasure Valley school was the meridian warriors who did it back in 1983.



