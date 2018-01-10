Cozart To Play In 2018 SPIRAL Tropical Bowl

BOISE - He was only with Boise State for one season but Montell Cozart put up some solid numbers and his efforts earned him an invite to the Tropical bowl in Daytona, Florida.

The 2018 SPIRAL Tropical Bowl will be played at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium Sunday at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). The game will be streamed live for subscribers at FloFootball.com.

Cozart completed 62 percent of his passes for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception and ran for 361 yards and four more scores in his lone season with the Broncos after transferring from Kansas in the summer of 2017.

Cozart will be the fourth Bronco all-time to take part in the game, following nickel mercy Maston, defensive end Rondell McNair, and wide receiver Shane Williams-Rhodes, who all played in the inaugural edition following the 2015 season.