College of Idaho Announces 2018 Football Schedule

Dan Hawk
5:59 PM, Mar 19, 2018
Hawk, Daniel
BOISE - Coming off their first winning season since 1969, the college of Idaho released this year's schedule that will feature 11 games highlighted by division one Portland State.

The Yotes head into this year on a three-game win streak beginning on the road at Eastern Oregon.  The home opener is set for the first of September against Montana tech.

The lone non-conference game of the season will feature big Sky foe Portland State.  C of I met their first-ever division one team last season, losing at Northern Colorado.  The Coyotes return to spring practice next week with the spring game set for April 20th

2018 College of Idaho Schedule 

Aug. 25 at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m. PDT

Sept. 1 vs. Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m. PDT

Sept. 15 at Portland State, TBA

Sept. 22 vs. Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Sept. 29 – BYE WEEK

Oct. 6 vs. Carroll (Homecoming), 1 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Montana Western, Noon

Nov. 10 at MSU-Northern, Noon

 

