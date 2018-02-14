Coach Rice wants you to spend Valentines Day at Taco Bell Arena

Prior to the Nevada game tomorrow night I asked Coach Rice what is the best gift you can give someone for Valentines Day. Rice says “The best is you can do is take them out to dinner. Get them all excited and bring them to Taco Bell Arena for a great college basketball night," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

This could the best game of the year with Nevada coming to town as it will be a battle for first place in the Mountain West. The Wolfpack are just a half-game ahead of the Broncos with the final third of league regular season play remaining.

For Wednesday's game Coach Rice won't partake in a stunt to pack the arena as he hopes the game itself will entice fans to attend. As it stands right now there are about 9,800 tickets out which leaves around 2,700 left for a sellout.

Coach Rice says he will help any student out if they can make it to the game.

"We will hope we have a terrific crowd. I know it's at 9:00 pm game on a Wednesday but I'm going to write notes for any students that need to miss class the next day or sleep in after the game. Taco Bell needs to be rocking for a great college basketball game and to see two good teams fight it out," said Rice.

The Vegas oddsmakers have spoken and for now, and Boise State is a 1-point favorite against Nevada.