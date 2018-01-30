Coach Rice to ride a horse thru campus if sellout happens

BOISE -

There are just four opportunities left this year for you to get out and see Boise State on the hardwood. Earlier this month Coach Rice walked across the Boise River to get fans to sellout Taco Bell Arena against San Diego State and he was successful.

Well, the round ball coach has something new up his sleeves.

Boise State University released a video that Head Coach Leon Rice will ride a horse through the campus of Boise State University if the fans can sellout Saturday's showdown with UNLV at Taco Bell Arena.

As it stands right now the BSU is in second place of the Mountain West Conference standings at 18- 4 overall with an 8-2 mark in league play.

Their record right now matches the programs best 22-game start to a season since the 1988-1989 season. Boise State will have time to prepare for UNLV as they won't play till this coming Saturday.

Now, this isn't the first time a Boise State head coach has done stunts to get fans into arenas or stadiums.

In 1994 Boise State Football head coach Pokey Allen promised that he would ride a horse down Broadway Avenue if he would get 20,000 tickets sold in the semifinals matchup against Marshall D1 AA playoffs.

The students and citizens of Boise did just that and making it a sellout at Bronco stadium.

Coach Allen kept his promise and rode the horse from downtown to the entry of the student union building.

That season Boise State lost to Youngstown State in the National Championship.