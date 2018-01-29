Coach Patton picks up his 800th career win

BOISE -

It was a historic night for the Boise State men's tennis team and their head coach Greg Patton as “The General” picked up his 800th career win as a college coach.

Harvey Shackleton's three-set victory at number 6 singles clinched the match for Boise State in a 5-2 victory over Whitman College Saturday night.

The win also improves coach Patton to 449 victories with Boise State that dates back to his first season in 1992.

Coach Patton entered the year ranked number one in career wins nationally among active collegiate coaches he says the win was a special moment.

"It's amazing I set that goal when I was 26 years old and it takes me like forty years to get it. Now I can just worry about getting some rings and win a conference championship. It feels great to get that little booger off my back," said Head Coach Greg Patton.

The Broncos will now hit the road for six weeks before returning to play at home in early March. Next week they play at by and Utah State.