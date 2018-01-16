Chandler Hutchison Named National POW

The honors keep on coming in for Boise State senior Chandler Hutchison.

Today he was named as the Oscar Robertson national player of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

It's the second honor this week as he was named mountain west men's basketball player of the week yesterday.

For the week he averaged 32 points and 9 rebounds against Fresno State and San Diego State.

His effort against San Diego State on Saturday night was his most impressive as he scored a school-record 44 points.

The senior now has 1,195 career points, putting him in 12th place on the school's all-time scoring list.

Coach Rice says an award like this isn't just good for hutch but also for his team.

"I'm really proud of him its really well deserved and we always tell our guys any individual award is a reflection of our team, you also can't do it without your teammates and the whole program. So that means a lot to our program not just Chandler but everybody involved," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

Boise State will face Utah State tomorrow night as they look to keep a firm hold on second place in the mountain west standings while staying within a half game of the first-place Nevada who they will face in Reno on Saturday.