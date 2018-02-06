CBS Sports Dennis Dodd has high praise for BSU

Dan Hawk
5:51 PM, Feb 5, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) talks to the offense in between plays during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl game on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Boise State Broncos would defeat the Oregon Ducks 38-28.(Photo by: Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CBS sports Dennis Dodd has the Boise State Broncos as the highest ranked team coming out of a non-group of 5 schools heading into this season.

Boise State closed the year winning 9 of their last 10 games which included a Mountain West Conference Championship and the Las Vegas Bowl game.

The Broncos will have 18 players that started in the Las Vegas Bowl ready to return to the mix next year.

Dodd expects Coach Harsin to once again be on the list of several college football job opportunities this year and he also feels that Boise State can crash a New Year Six bowl game.

"Boise State probably along with Fresno State will be favored to win.  Bryan Harsin has been on the short list of a lot of schools and at least mentioned.  He has done a fantastic job of getting this pretty close back to where Chris Petersen had it.  Now, are they playing in major bowls no because there is only one major bowl to play in.  I think if he stays their long enough there going to be in it," said, CBS Sports College Football Writer Dennis Dodd.

