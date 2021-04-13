College of Idaho women's soccer team heading to Nationals

IDAHO — For the first time in program history, the College of Idaho women's soccer team is headed to the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship.

The Yotes will take on Central Methodist in the Opening Round in Marion, Indiana on Thursday, April 14 at 2 p.m. MT.

Headed to nationals! @YotesWSoc will take on Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championships Opening Round in Marion, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/aCgyYUTBMk — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) April 12, 2021

The team beat Carroll College to clinch the Cascade Conference East Division Title to earn their bid to the NAIA tournament. With travel costs high, the women's team is asking the community for donations that will cover expenses like hotels, meals and transportation.

If you would like to donate, click here.