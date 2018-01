BOISE - ESPN Mark Schlabach has listed his All-Bowl Team for this season and bronco wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made the cut with his efforts in the Broncos win over the ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl

Wilson caught 10 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. He had the second most receptions by a Bronco in a bowl game. The Tennessee native also set the Broncos single-season record for 1,511 receiving yards.