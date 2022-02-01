BSU hoops look to extend winning streak against Wyoming

IDAHO — Boise State's men's basketball team is having a record-breaking season going undefeated in January and is looking to continue their 14-game winning streak against Wyoming Feb. 4.

"These guys have got it done. They have accomplished the mission every time, which is remarkable, really," Head Coach Leon Rice said.

Their 14-game winning streak is the longest in program history.

"We've just really come together as a team," Tyson Degenhart, BSU forward, said. "The first seven games were not ideal, especially with that Bakersfield loss, but I think that was the time when we were at rock bottom, and we really had to buy in and it has all been up from there."

True freshman Degenhart received his fifth freshman of the week award, leading the Mountain West. The team has also relied on clutch shooting by Shaver, who has hit three-game winning shots this past month.

"We have a lot of faith in each other and we trust Eman to make that pass and Shaver to make that shot," Degenhart said. "In the huddles a lot of the time we believe in ourselves and we tell ourselves we are going to win the game."

After six days of rest, the Broncos are back in action on Thursday in Laramie to make up their game against Wyoming that was previously canceled because of COVID-19. It's a tough place to play with the high altitude and Cowboy fan base.

"In an environment like that you feel the roof caving in on you, you feel the momentum of the other team, and you feel the energy of the other team lifting, so it takes a lot," Rice said. "It takes a lot of togetherness, a lot of toughness, and a lot of maturity to be able to deal with that."

"We just stay calm. Basketball is a game of runs and we know if they're going to make a run then we are going to make a run, and we stay calm, stay in the moment, and take it one possession at a time," Degenhart said.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and you can catch the game live on MW Network.