BSU holds off Utah State 71-67 behind Hutchison

BOISE - Chandler Hutchison scored 16 points and the go-ahead layup with 1:21 to play, and Boise State beat Utah State 71-67 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

The Aggies led 43-40 after 11-0 run capped by Quinn Taylor's layup and pulled ahead by as many as nine points. But, after three lead changes and three ties, Chandler hit his go-ahead layup for a 67-65 lead.

Hutchinson's mid-range jumper with 15 seconds left made it 69-65, but Utah State closed to 69-67 on Koby McEwen's layup. Lexus Williams iced it for the Broncos with two free throws.

Marcus Dickinson scored 16 points and Williams and Alex Hobbs scored 14 points apiece for the Broncos (16-3, 6-1 Mountain West), who led 37-32 at halftime and scored 13 points off of 14 Aggies turnovers.

Sam Merrill scored 23 points and Dwayne Brown Jr., McEwen and DeAngelo Isby added 11 apiece for Utah State (10-10, 3-4), which has lost three straight.