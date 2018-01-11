BSU Gymnastics season gets underway tomorrow

BOISE - The 13th ranked Broncos will host number 24 Southern Utah tomorrow night at taco bell arena to open up the 2018 gymnastics schedule. Unlike traditional sports, the Boise State gymnastics team had no time off as they are gunning for their 4th straight MRGC title.

Co-Head Coach Neil Resnick has 11 returners headlined by 2017 MRGC gymnast of the year Shani Remme. The team also has five newcomers who Co-Head Coach Resnick expects to contribute right away.

"Getting back to our juniors, in particular, Shannie Remmie, and Sarah Means. They two have almost produced between 7 scores between the two of them. That's very impressive. Are sophomores and freshman class has worked super hard they are battling and pushing the seniors and juniors," said, Co-Head Coach Neil Resnick.

"We all know what our goals are and we are all into it together that's what makes it fun," said Senior Abby Webb.

"You want to succeed you have to put in extra hours and you have to be over here in the summer. You have to do the right things inside out and outside the gym and I think everyone on the team is 100 committed," said Senior Alex Esmerian.