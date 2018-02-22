BSU grabs their 5th win in a row by beating CSU

BOISE -

The Broncos picked up their 5th win in a row as they beat Colorado State 55 to 49. Boise State improves 18-9 overall and 12-4 in Mountain West play.

Boise State has now won 18 games for five-straight seasons.

At 12-4 in Mountain West play with two games to go, Boise State has a chance to win at least 13 conference games for the first time in program history.

Guard Riley Lupfer finished with 17 points, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Ellie Woerner scored seven points and matched her career high with two 3-pointers Wednesday night.

On defense, A’Shanti Coleman and Shalen Shaw co-led the Broncos with eight rebounds apiece. The next game is this coming Tuesday with the Senior night with San Diego State.