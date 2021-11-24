BSU football serves Thanksgiving dinner at Boise Rescue Missions annual feast

BOISE — The Boise State football team kicked off the holiday early by serving Thanksgiving dinner at the Boise Rescue Missions annual Thanksgiving feast at the Cathedral of Rockies today.

"It puts a lot of things into perspective and there is more than just football," Hank Bachmeier, BSU quarterback said. "For me, it makes me grateful, grateful for where I am from, and just being able to give back in any way that I can is huge."

Before the Broncos head to San Diego State on Friday to close out their regular season, they spent the day giving back to the community. Hundreds of people lined up as players served them the Thanksgiving classics like turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, a Bronco tradition for over 10 years.

"The community does so much for us and we appreciate everything that they do," Riley Smith, BSU player said. "We have been blessed by the city of Boise, so being able to come out and show them our support and give them help when they need stuff is an awesome opportunity for us to be able to do that."

Fans also got autographs, and kids sang Christmas carols on stage with some of the players.

The Broncos are riding a four-game winning streak, but Friday they face the No.22 ranked Aztecs with kickoff set for 10 a.m. MT.