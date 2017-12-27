BSU begin conference play Wednesday vs. CSU

BOISE -

Basketball season hits conference action for the Broncos on Wednesday night against the Colorado State Rams. Boise State enters Mountain West play with a 10 and 2 overall record and they hope to improve upon their perfect 7 and 0 records in home games so far this season.

"People better come you get your sums of money worth when you watch Boise State and Colorado State,” said Head Coach Leon Rice.

The last seven times the Rams and Broncos have faced off, the game has been decided by seven points or fewer.

"These games have been crazy and like I said they come in they play hard we can hang our hats on that and we have to match that these have been historic battles like I said before it is so much fun and we get to start the league that way,” said Rice.

With winning streaks of four and six games, the Broncos played some excellent basketball throughout November and December and finished the nonconference portion of their schedule with just two losses. With conference play starting up, that can all change.

"Who knows who is going to finish where there are six or seven teams that can probably win the thing this year. You could finish first you can finish 7th I mean it's crazy how much parody there is in the Mountain West,” said Rice.

The Broncos were averaging just under 5,0000 fans a game in nonconference play, which Coach Rice hopes to improve with the conference rivalry. Rice says he will do what it takes to get fans into seats.

"Like I said I will do whatever they want me to if they want me to swim across the Boise River to get more people here I'll do it," said Rice.

Yep, you read that right. "Did I just volunteer that's not good,” said Rice.

Either way, the fans have played a key part in this teams success this year.

"We need a better student section we have had it terrific sometimes the last game here against grand canyon they were a factor in the game,” said Rice.

Tip-off is set for Wednesday night at 7:30 pm at taco bell arena. One other note, Chandler Hutchison has been the difference maker so far. He is one two players in the NCAA who is currently averaging at least 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.

He also is tied for third in the conference with five double-doubles on the season.