BSU baseball staying busy with Gary Van Tol

BOISE -

It's been roughly 8 weeks since Boise State named Gary Van Tol as their baseball coach at the university and since that day he has literally been hitting the ground running to start a baseball program from scratch.

"Sleep is overrated it been nonstop," said Head Coach Gary Van Tol.

Sleep might not be on the side of head coach Gary Van Tol but for now, it doesn't matter as the to-do list for Boise State baseball is his top priority

"There is so much I want to accomplish each day. I think the biggest thing is having patience and putting a priority list together and taking care of each step and put each brick in its place so we have a solid foundation," said Van Tol.

For the past two weekends, Van Tol has been able to put on some baseball pants head over to the indoor facility at Boise State to watch some of what hopefully will represent his first team on the field in 2020. Van Tol has been watching recruits with his Idaho Cubs prospect camp that started when he was a manager of the Boise Hawks.

"My new position at Boise State doing the camp on campus we just kept it rolling. There is a different vibe no question with my job change and it's been great to have this opportunity to get some kids in here now and some potential future Broncos," said Van Tol.

Everything isn't completely finalized but Van Tol has already locked up some matchups with several Pac 12 schools with the likes of Oregon, Washington State, Utah and even Creighton from the big east. It's not an easy task as Boise State will play 21 conference games and he will need to fill 35 nonconference games needed for a 56 game schedule for both the 2020 and 2021 season.

"That was probably one of the first things on my priority list was to reach out to as many colleges throughout the country and find out who is interested in coming into Boise," said Van Tol.

As far as the feature Boise State field Van Tol hasn't ruled out having a turf blue infield along with burnt orange trim to continue to the thriving tradition that Albertson's Stadium already has in place.

"I think we are going to start a poll to see what the interest is and let everybody have their say,” said Van Tol.

There might also be some opportunities to play the College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene University in exhibition games against Boise State. As far as Van Tol’s assistant coaches they could be in place by June.