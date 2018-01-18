BOISE - The Boise State women's tennis team kicks off their season this weekend hosting Whitman College. The Broncos will be playing their first match against another opponent since this past April.

The team returns all three 2017 All-Mountain West honorees in 2018 while adding two freshmen. This season the Broncos will face four power five conferences. In addition to their schedule, Boise State will also host the Mountain West Tennis Championships April 26-29 at the Appleton Tennis Center.

"We've got the teams on the schedule where we take care of business then we should earn a national ranking that could potentially be high enough to get in the NCAA Tournament. That's the goal every year and you hope it works out. There's not a team on the schedule that we can't show up against but there is also not a team on the schedule that we can't beat," said Head Coach Beck Roghaar.

"We are back together as a family working together so we are just excited to get out here and play and get people to come and watch us. Hopefully, we win the conference," said Team Captain Jovana Kuljanin.