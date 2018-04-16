BOISE -

It was a thriller for the Boise States softball team as they recovered from a four-run deficit in the top of the 1st inning to win 12 to 11 over UNLV in nine innings to avoid the three-game sweep.

It didn't start exactly the way the Broncos would have liked as the Rebels hit two home runs in the first two at-bats and took advantage of two Bronco errors. Fast forward to the 9th inning down by three with the bases loaded and Makenzie Sullivan smashed the winning run over the left field wall for with a walk-off home run.

The win avoided a 3 game sweep by the Rebels. Sullivan ended the game 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Boise State finished the game with 16 hits as they now travel to Reno on Friday to face the wolf pack for a three-game set.